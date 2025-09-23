Notice On Public Offering Of Subordinated Bonds Of Inbank
| 23 September 2025
at 10 am
|Subscription period starts
| 3 October 2025
at 4 pm
|Subscription period ends
| On or about
7 October 2025
|Disclosing the allocation results of the subordinated bonds
|9 October 2025
|Settlement of the Offering
| On or about
10 October 2025
|First trading day on the Stock Exchange
Submitting subscription undertakings
In order to subscribe for the subordinated bonds, an investor has to submit during the subscription period to the custodian who holds the investor's securities account opened at Nasdaq CSD SE a subscription undertaking, with the format accepted by the custodian and in accordance with the prospectus and offer conditions. The subscription undertaking must be submitted before the end of the subscription period. The investor may use any method that such investor's custodian offers to submit the subscription undertaking (e.g., physically at the client service venue of the custodian, over the internet or by other means). The subscription undertaking will be forwarded to Nasdaq CSD SE.
Admission to trading of subordinated bonds
Inbank intends to submit an application to Nasdaq Tallinn AS for the admission to trading of the subordinated bonds on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The expected date of admission to trading is on or about 10 October 2025.
While every effort will be made and due care will be taken in order to ensure the admission to trading of the subordinated bonds, Inbank cannot ensure that the subordinated bonds will be admitted to trading.
Availability of the Prospectus and final terms of the bonds
Inbank Prospectus and the final terms of the first series of bonds together with a summary have been published and can be obtained in electronic format from Inbank's website and from the website of the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority . Additionally, the Prospectus and the final terms of the first series of bonds together with a summary are available through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Before investing in Inbank's subordinated bonds we kindly ask you to acquaint yourself with the Prospectus, its annexes, the final terms of the first series of bonds and the summary in full and if necessary, consult with an expert.
Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,700 merchants, Inbank has 931,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
Important information
This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of the Council European Parliament and does not constitute an offer to sell subordinated bonds or invitation to subscribe to subordinated bonds. An offer to subscribe to subordinated bonds should be made and each investor should make any decision to invest in the bonds only on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus and the final terms of the first series of bonds and if necessary, consult with an expert. The approval of a Prospectus by the Financial Supervision Authority is not considered to be a recommendation for subordinated bonds.
The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful. Subordinated bonds will be publicly offered only in the Republic of Estonia and the sale or offer of the bonds shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law.
Attachments
-
Inbank_Final_Terms_of_First_Series_EN
Inbank_Prospectus_EN
Inbank_Prospectus_Summary_EN
