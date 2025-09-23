Hot Weather Tuesday, Autumn Conditions To Arrive Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, with readings climbing 4–5C above the seasonal average. The weather will be relatively hot across most regions, turning hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate easterlies, occasionally active and raising dust, particularly in desert areas.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, conditions will change on Wednesday as the Kingdom gradually comes under the influence of a humid, mild air mass. Temperatures will drop notably, bringing pleasant autumn weather to most regions, while the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain hot. Low-altitude clouds are expected, with moderate to brisk north-easterly to north-westerly winds stirring dust in desert areas.Temperatures will continue to fall on Thursday amid unstable weather conditions. Skies will turn partly cloudy at times, with a chance of scattered showers over parts of the north, center, and eastern regions. The weather will be mild in most areas and moderate in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be north-westerly, moderate to active, raising dust, especially in desert regions.On Friday, a slight rebound in temperatures is forecast. Autumn-like conditions will prevail in most parts of the Kingdom, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot weather. Clouds at various altitudes are expected, with north-westerly winds remaining moderate, occasionally active in desert areas.Tuesday's highs and lows are forecast as follows: East Amman 35C/19C, West Amman 33C/17C, northern highlands 32C/18C, Sharah highlands 30C/16C, the Badia 36C/20C, plains 35C/18C, northern Jordan Valley 41C/23C, southern Jordan Valley 39C/27C, the Dead Sea 40C/26C, and Aqaba 39C/25C.