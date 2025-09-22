Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Wave Analysis 22 September 2025


2025-09-22 11:05:32
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

– Gold broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 3800.00

Gold recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 3700.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from April.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave v of the impulse wave 3 from the end of June.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strong daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3800.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

MENAFN22092025000156011031ID1110096974

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

