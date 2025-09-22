Gold Wave Analysis 22 September 2025

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

– Gold broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 3800.00

Gold recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 3700.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from April.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave v of the impulse wave 3 from the end of June.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3800.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).