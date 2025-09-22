Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Attends Conference On Palestine In New York


2025-09-22 11:01:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.
The conference, held Monday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the UN headquarters in New York.
The conference was attended by a number of heads of states and governments, delegations, and representatives of governmental and non-governmental organisations.
The conference was attended also by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir

