Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Syrian President Al-Sharaa


2025-09-22 11:00:32

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott: 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on U.S. priorities in Syria. The Secretary underscored this opportunity for Syria to build a stable and sovereign nation following President Trump’s historic announcement earlier this year on sanctions relief for the Syrian people. They discussed ongoing counterterrorism efforts, efforts to locate missing Americans, and the importance of Israel-Syria relations in achieving greater regional security.

