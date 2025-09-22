Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Syrian President Al-Sharaa

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott: Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on U.S. priorities in Syria. The Secretary underscored this opportunity for Syria to build a stable and sovereign nation following President Trump’s historic announcement earlier this year on sanctions relief for the Syrian people. They discussed ongoing counterterrorism efforts, efforts to locate missing Americans, and the importance of Israel-Syria relations in achieving greater regional security.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.