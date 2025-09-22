Public Health Action Network Is A Partnering Organization For The 'Healthy Indoor Air' Event At The UN General Assembly

Public Health Action Network

The Healthy Indoor Air event will bring together indoor air experts and policymakers from around the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Public Health Action Network (PHAN), a nonprofit public health advocacy and software tools organization, announces that it is a partnering organization for“Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action”, a high-level side event of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23rd, 2025, at the UN Headquarters in New York City.The Healthy Indoor Air event will bring together experts and policy-makers from around the world to highlight the critical importance of Healthy Indoor Air, showcase best practices and scientific innovation, and inspire global collaboration and foster new networks. This event is being co-sponsored by the governments of France and Montenegro, and is being convened by the Australian Academy of Science, Burnet Institute, Brown University School of Public Health, and The OSLUV Project. The event will be streamed live via UN Web TV .“Clean air is not just a health measure, it is the foundation of every public health goal we pursue at PHAN”, said PHAN CEO Tarz Ludwigsen.“Cleaning the air is paramount to healthier lives, reducing the spread of airborne pathogens, and safeguarding communities worldwide. Being part of this UN event is both humbling and energizing, and we're deeply grateful to collaborate with so many leaders who share our mission.”The event will have over a dozen distinguished experts and policy-makers. Just a few of those who will speak at the event:- H.E. Mr Ervin Ibrahimović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro- H.E. Anđela Jakšić-Stojanović PhD, Minister of Education, Science and Innovation of Montenegro- Mr Antoine Saint-Denis, Director for European and International Affairs, French Ministry of Labor, Health, Solidarities and Families- Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General, UN and Executive Director, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)- Caroline Fredrickson, Director, Research and Publications, International Labour Organization (ILO)- José Luis Castro, Director-General Special Envoy for Chronic Respiratory Diseases, World Health Organization (WHO)- Violet Affleck, Youth AdvocateWhile PHAN is supporting this high-level side event at the UN General Assembly, it is also piloting two major public health initiatives, CLEAR and SAFER, to scale science-based education, access, and accountability for the long term.CLEAR (Conversational Library for Evidence-based Accessible Research) is a conversational AI platform that connects thousands of research studies to deliver peer-reviewed, science-based answers to COVID-19 questions at various levels of user expertise, ranging from“what is COVID” to“explain what T-cell exhaustion is”, to ventilation and emerging treatment research. Each answer will be in plain English and will be linked to the relevant research studies so users can read the supporting research directly. When the project is released, PHAN intends to have over 10,000 studies connected to the platform. CLEAR aims to become a trusted resource for the public, clinicians, and researchers alike.SAFER (Safe Access to Facilities and Essential Resources) is a global directory that will have over 6,000 entities - schools, medical establishments, businesses, and public spaces - that are committed to clean air and airborne disease prevention. Users will be able to search for clean-air-aware businesses and organizations by keyword, map, or category. By helping users identify safer spaces, SAFER supports both individual decision-making and institutional accountability.Both tools are currently in beta and will be released to the public this year.About Public Health Action Network:Founded in late 2024, Public Health Action Network is a forward-thinking public health advocacy and technology organization dedicated to helping people stay healthy by reducing exposure to airborne illnesses like COVID-19. We believe clean air is a basic right and a public health essential. By uniting siloed resources, translating verified research into actionable insights, and developing user-centered tools, we empower individuals and communities with the information they need - whether it's understanding disease risks, finding clean-air-conscious businesses, or accessing Long COVID care. Our board includes Chairman Ian Goodfellow, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, and Phillip Alvelda.

