Kazakhstan, Blackstone Explore Digital And Infrastructure Investments
President Tokayev noted that Blackstone's large-scale investment strategy in infrastructure and technology aligns closely with Kazakhstan's national priorities of economic diversification, innovation, and sustainable growth.
During the meeting, the president highlighted Kazakhstan's strategic goal of becoming a fully digital country and proposed joint projects on building data centers in Kazakhstan. The discussion also included potential collaboration in asset management and financing for technology and high-growth companies in the country.
Blackstone, the world's largest investment firm, has a market capitalization exceeding $218 billion.
