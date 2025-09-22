Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan, Blackstone Explore Digital And Infrastructure Investments

Kazakhstan, Blackstone Explore Digital And Infrastructure Investments


2025-09-22 03:09:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Blackstone, to discuss priority areas for mutually beneficial investment cooperation, Trend reports.

President Tokayev noted that Blackstone's large-scale investment strategy in infrastructure and technology aligns closely with Kazakhstan's national priorities of economic diversification, innovation, and sustainable growth.

During the meeting, the president highlighted Kazakhstan's strategic goal of becoming a fully digital country and proposed joint projects on building data centers in Kazakhstan. The discussion also included potential collaboration in asset management and financing for technology and high-growth companies in the country.

Blackstone, the world's largest investment firm, has a market capitalization exceeding $218 billion.

MENAFN22092025000187011040ID1110095782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search