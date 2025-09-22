Kuwait Amir Representative Meet Panamanian Pres. During UNGA Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met with President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero, of the Republic of Panama, at the UN HQ in New York on Monday.
During the meeting, held on the fringes of the 80th UN General Assembly session, he conveyed to the Panamanian leader the regards of His Highness the Amir.
Both sides reviewed the progress of the friendly relations between their two countries and ways to promote the mutually beneficial cooperation.
Also in attendance at the meeting were Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director-General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Isa Al-Isa, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to United Nations Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai. (pickup previous)
