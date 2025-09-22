De Kock Back From ODI Retirement, Bavuma Out Of Pakistan Tests
Johannesburg- South Africa wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock on Monday reversed his decision to retire from ODIs and was named in the national white-ball squads for the upcoming Pakistan tour but skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the Test series due to a calf strain.
The Proteas will begin their defence of the ICC World Test Championship Mace with a two-match series from October 12-24 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.
De Kock, who last played white-ball cricket in 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados, has also been included in the squad for the one-off T20I in Namibia.
The left-handed opener quit ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup. The then coach Rob Walter did not include him in the T20 squad since he was not sure about his long-term plans.
But South Africa's present head coach Shukri Conrad has included him in both the limited overs squads after holding a discussion with the player.
