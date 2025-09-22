101Domus Launches Digital Showcase Of Italian Luxury Furniture With Focus On The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 101domus, the first international e-boutique dedicated exclusively to luxury Italian furniture, has officially launched with a focus on serving clients and professionals in the Middle East. The platform provides direct access to certified Made in Italy brands and artisan ateliers, presenting curated collections for private residences, commercial projects, and hospitality developments in the region.

The launch comes at a time when demand for high-quality European design continues to rise across Gulf states. From luxury villas in Doha and Dubai to large-scale hospitality projects in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, architects, designers, and private clients are seeking authentic Italian craftsmanship combined with seamless digital access.

101domus positions itself as more than an online store. The platform acts as a premium showroom, featuring categories such as living and dining furniture, bedroom collections, outdoor solutions, bathrooms, and contract furnishings. To inspire both clients and industry professionals, the platform also presents thematic“Luxury Spaces,” including home cinemas, yacht interiors, and treasure rooms that illustrate the adaptability of Italian design to Gulf lifestyles.

The service is tailored to three main audiences in the Middle East. Private clients can source authentic Italian pieces for their homes and yachts. Interior designers and architects can access bespoke solutions and collaborate with an international network of design talent. Retailers and showrooms can partner with the platform to expand their portfolio while safeguarding their local positioning.

Customization options are a key advantage, with variations in finishes, dimensions, and details available on request. Logistics are designed to support cross-border projects, with orders consolidated at Italian warehouses and shipped worldwide. Delivery options include curbside delivery in major Gulf cities.

The platform is multilingual, available in English, Russian and Ukrainian. Prices are listed in euros, with duties calculated by destination. Payment methods include credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers. Warranty and return policies follow EU regulations, while clients in the Middle East benefit from dedicated support to ensure smooth transactions and deliveries.

A spokesperson for 101domus commented:“The Middle East has consistently demonstrated a deep appreciation for Italian design. With 101domus, we are making it easier for clients, designers, and retailers in the region to access certified Made in Italy collections, combining digital reach with premium service.”