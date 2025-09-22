Preparations Underway For 2025 Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement will take place in October 2025, with preparations now well advanced for this landmark event.

Organised by the Al-Attiyah Foundation, the Awards recognise outstanding individuals who have dedicated their careers to advancing the global energy industry. Six distinguished industry leaders will be honoured for their lifetime achievements.

The Awards embody the vision and legacy of H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, former Minister of Energy and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, whose leadership helped shape Qatar's position as a global energy leader.

The 2025 ceremony and gala dinner is proudly sponsored by ExxonMobil, and will bring together over 300 senior executives, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the global energy landscape.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Al-Attiyah Foundation has provided trusted analysis and insights into the most pressing challenges and opportunities in energy and sustainable development, through its research publications, CEO Roundtables, podcasts, webinars and regular events.

The Foundation's achievements and growth are made possible by its esteemed member organisations, which include some of the world's most influential companies: QatarEnergy, Qatar Electricity & Water Co., Woqod, QNB, QatarEnergy LNG, Dolphin Energy, Qatar Shell, QAPCO (Qatar Petrochemical Company), Marubeni, ConocoPhillips, QAFCO (Qatar Fertiliser Company), Sasol, Q-Chem, Gulf Helicopters, Qatar Cool, and JTA Holding.