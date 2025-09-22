QNA Launches Training Course On News Verification And Documentation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) launched yesterday a specialized training course on news verification and documentation, as part of the training programs organized by the QNA Training Center, with the aim of developing the professional capabilities of media personnel and enhancing their efficiency in various fields of journalistic work.

The three-day training course was presented by media expert Dr. Nabil Abdo Ahmed Al-Mariri, with the participation of a number of QNA staff, in addition to employees from various media institutions and government agencies.

The course aims to equip participants with the skills to fact-check and document news and enhance critical thinking, as well as familiarize them with the basics of news fact-checking and its importance in the media space. The course focuses on enhancing ethical and professional responsibility in writing, proofreading, and publishing news, and improving participants' skills in reviewing and critiquing news content.

The course addresses how to deal with misleading news during crises and exceptional events, highlighting modern tools and techniques used in fact-checking and documenting news.

The course covers several key topics, most notably: the concept of news verification, its importance, the historical roots of this function, the impact of fake and inaccurate news on society in general and on media institutions in particular (examples of old and new news), global models, levels of news verification and documentation, and the development of analytical and critical skills.

At the end of the course, practical fieldwork will be conducted, giving participants the opportunity to apply the skills they acquired during the training, followed by a comprehensive evaluation of their performance through a graduation project. Participants will also be honored in recognition of their efforts and contributions to enhancing news documentation skills.

