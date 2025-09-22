Netweb Technologies Rallies On Fresh ₹450 Crore Order SEBI Analyst Bullish On AI Play

Shares of Netweb Technologies rose 7% on Monday after the company announced it had secured an order worth about ₹450 crore from one of India's largest global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions.

In an exchange filing, Netweb said it received the purchase order for the supply of its Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems, which will be deployed to build artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The order, valued at approximately ₹450 crore excluding taxes, is expected to be executed by the end of FY26.

Recent Sovereign AI Contract

Earlier this month, Netweb also secured a ₹1,734 crore strategic order to power India's sovereign AI infrastructure under the IndiaAI Mission.

This order covers the supply of servers based on NVIDIA's Blackwell Architecture, aimed at strengthening India's AI compute capabilities.

Revenue Visibility And AI Ecosystem

SEBI-registered analyst A & Y Market Research said the latest ₹450 crore win highlights how Netweb is emerging as a serious player in AI and high-performance computing infrastructure in India.

The firm added that large institutional orders improve revenue visibility, support margins, and strengthen the company's place in the AI ecosystem as industries such as finance, healthcare, and government expand adoption.

Technical Outlook

According to A & Y Market Research, ₹3,059 had been a strong resistance level for Netweb's stock.

The breakout above this level came with strong volume and low selling pressure, indicating buyers are in control and the uptrend could continue. The analyst said monitoring price action and volumes will be key to confirming further upside.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Netweb was 'neutral' amid 'high' message volume.

Netweb's stock has risen 21.4% so far in 2025.

