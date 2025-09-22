AINEX Brings Optical Sensor Tech To Nextick Lightgun Pro Redefining Shooting Games

Nextick Lightgun

SEOUL, 서울 - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AINEX Co., Ltd., the gaming hardware company behind the world's first true wireless lightgun, announced a significant upgrade to its flagship product, the Nextick Lightgun Pro. The new model will feature advanced optical sensor technology, bringing players lightning-fast response times and unmatched accuracy for the most immersive shooting game experience yet.

In 2024, AINEX successfully completed its Indiegogo campaign, attracting strong support and excitement from gamers around the world. Following this success, the company launched its project on Indiegogo InDemand, where fans can still join the community and secure their own Nextick Lightgun Pro.

Since the campaign, AINEX has been focused on refining and enhancing the product. After months of development and testing, the team decided to integrate optical sensors-a breakthrough that dramatically boosts the controller's speed, precision, and overall performance.

.Ultra-Fast Response Time – Thanks to optical sensor technology, the Nextick Lightgun Pro reacts faster than ever, giving players the edge in high-intensity shooting games.

.Wireless Freedom – The Nextick remains the world's first truly wireless lightgun, allowing players to enjoy full movement without cables holding them back.

.Seamless Accuracy – The upgraded sensors ensure precise aiming across a variety of games and platforms, delivering an arcade-quality shooting experience at home.

.Ready for the Future – With continued firmware updates and compatibility expansion, the Nextick Lightgun Pro is designed to grow alongside next-generation gaming systems.

“Our community of backers has inspired us to push even further,” said Byung Chan Lee, CEO of AINEX.“By adding optical sensor technology, we're delivering a new level of speed and precision that gamers have been asking for. We believe the Nextick Lightgun Pro will set a new benchmark for shooting game controllers.”

The upgraded Nextick Lightgun Pro with optical sensor technology is scheduled for mass production in November 2025. Fans who want early access can still pre-order through the ongoing Indiegogo InDemand campaign.

About AINEX

Based in South Korea, AINEX Co., Ltd. develops cutting-edge gaming hardware designed to bring immersive and authentic experiences to players. With the Nextick Lightgun series, AINEX is redefining what shooting games feel like-combining innovation, design, and a passion for gaming culture.

