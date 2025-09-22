Hot Conditions Persist, Autumn Air Mass Arrives Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- The Kingdom is seeing a brief rise in temperatures, with Monday's readings climbing 3–4 C above their usual seasonal averages.The weather will be relatively hot in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain under hotter conditions. Southeasterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, turning active at times and stirring dust, especially in desert areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department said another slight temperature increase is expected on Tuesday, keeping most regions relatively hot and the desert, Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba under continued heat. Winds will remain southeasterly, occasionally active and dusty.A significant shift is forecast for Wednesday, as temperatures drop back to their seasonal averages. Autumn-like, moderate conditions will prevail in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba stay hot. Northwesterly winds will become active and dusty in parts of the desert.By Thursday, a mild and humid air mass will settle over the Kingdom, bringing a further drop in temperatures. Most regions will enjoy pleasant autumn-like conditions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain relatively hot. Low-altitude clouds are expected, with northwesterly winds moderate to active at times.On Monday, highs are forecast at 34 C in eastern Amman, 32 C in western Amman, 31 C in the northern highlands, and 30 C in the Sharah highlands. Desert areas will see 36 C, while the plains record 34 C. The Jordan Valley will range between 39–40 C, the Dead Sea 40 C, and Aqaba 39 C.