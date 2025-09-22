Today In Kuwait's History
1938 -- The first traffic fine was issued in the State of Kuwait and was signed by then-Police Chief Ghanem Saqer Al-Ghanem.
1949 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an oil concession agreement with the American Independent Oil Company to explore crude oil and gas for 60 years in the territorial waters around the Islands of Kubbar, Qarouh and Umm Al-Maradem.
2012 -- The State of Kuwait won the 22nd GCC Water Games with 52 gold medals.
2015 -- State of Kuwait donated USD 15 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to help provide education for half a million Palestinians.
2023 -- The State of Kuwait and China signed seven cooperation agreements in the fields of energy, housing, environment, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, free zones and economy. (end)
