Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-09-22 01:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) --

1938 -- The first traffic fine was issued in the State of Kuwait and was signed by then-Police Chief Ghanem Saqer Al-Ghanem.
1949 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an oil concession agreement with the American Independent Oil Company to explore crude oil and gas for 60 years in the territorial waters around the Islands of Kubbar, Qarouh and Umm Al-Maradem.
2012 -- The State of Kuwait won the 22nd GCC Water Games with 52 gold medals.
2015 -- State of Kuwait donated USD 15 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to help provide education for half a million Palestinians.
2023 -- The State of Kuwait and China signed seven cooperation agreements in the fields of energy, housing, environment, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, free zones and economy. (end)
gta


MENAFN22092025000071011013ID1110091743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search