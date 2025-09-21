Athleisure Market To Reach $703.67 Billion By 2029 With 9.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Athleisure Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Athleisure Market Size And Growth?

The market value of athleisure has seen a substantial rise in the past few years. Expected to escalate from $441.05 billion in 2024 to $486.06 billion in 2025, it is experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This historic growth can be ascribed to factors such as heightened attention towards health and fitness, the proliferation of e-commerce, urbanization, and globalization, the surge in celebrity endorsements and the influencer culture, as well as alterations in lifestyle trends.

In the coming years, a substantial increase is anticipated in the size of the athleisure market. By 2029, it is projected to expand to $703.67 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The predicted growth during this period can be linked to a surge in sustainable and ethical practices, a rising demand for customized athleisure clothing, an increase in chronic lifestyle diseases, and market growth in developing economies. Key trends for the forecast period encompass technological advancements, design and technology innovations, the application of digital technologies and augmented reality, the fusion of fashion and technology, and advancements in fabric technology.

Download a free sample of the athleisure market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Athleisure Market?

Higher involvement in sports activities is anticipated to boost the athleisure market in the future. The term ""sports participation"" is used to describe a range of physical activities or games, from recreational pastimes aimed at fun and fitness to competitive sports engagements, either at amateur or professional stages, that require physical effort and skill. The growth in participation in sports can be attributed to a heightened understanding of the significance of physical activity for health and well-being, greater availability of more accessible facilities and programs, and campaigns that encourage inclusiveness and diversity in sports. Athleisure apparel, known for its comfort, functionality, and flexibility, blurs the line between sportswear and casual clothing. For example, the National Federation of State High School Associations, a US organization responsible for high school sports and activities, reported in September 2023 that there were 78.57 million participants who took part in high school sports during the 2022 and 2023 academic years, a rise of almost 240,000 participants and a growth of over 3% compared to the figures of 2021 and 2022. Consequently, the rise in sports participation is propelling the expansion of the athleisure market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Athleisure Market?

Major players in the Athleisure include:

. Nike Inc.

. Adidas AG

. Hennes And Mauritz AB

. The Gap Inc.

. VF Corporation

. PVH Corp.

. Puma SE

. Lululemon Athletica Inc.

. HanesBrands Inc.

. Under Armour Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Athleisure Market?

In the athleisure marketplace, leading companies prioritize the development of environmentally friendly or multifunctional apparel, like activewear made from bio-based elastane, in an effort to cater to customer demand for sustainable products and increase their market profits. Bio-based elastane activewear uses materials harvested responsibly from nature, offering products that deliver both functionality and eco-friendliness. For instance, PANGAIA, a UK-originated lifestyle products and accessories company, in November 2022, unveiled its Activewear 3.0 line, marking the new era of plant-based activewear. This innovative line employs industry-first creora, a bio-based elastane sourced from industrial corn, and 99.99% plant-based EVO Nylon, resulting in a markedly bio-derived product. The range includes four main styles in three attractive color schemes, skillfully blending natural materials with advanced technology and eco-friendly chemicals to elevate textile performance.

How Is The Athleisure Market Segmented?

The athleisure market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mass, Premium

2) By Product: Yoga Apparels, Shirts, Leggings, Shorts, Other Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End User: Men, Women, Children

Subsegments:

1) By Mass: Budget-Friendly Athleisure Apparel, Affordable Performance Activewear, Sportswear For Everyday Use

2) By Premium: High-End Athleisure Brands, Luxury Activewear, Designer Sportswear, Performance Athleisure With Advanced Fabrics

View the full athleisure market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Athleisure Market?

In 2024, North America led the athleisure market in terms of size. The market is predicted to grow most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region during the projected period. The athleisure market analysis involves regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Athleisure Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2025

report/coronary-atherectomy-devices-global-market-report

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2025

report/sporting-and-athletic-goods-global-market-report

Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2025

report/sustainable-athleisure-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.