Buck Sexton:“If China Gets It First They Stay First Forever” - Former CIA Officer Reveals Urgent AI Race And A Possible Bold Response

Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Sexton warns, in a recent interview, that the fight for AI and Artificial Superintelligence isn't a future concern - it's already happening now.

“Artificial Superintelligence Could Be The Key To America Building The First Fully Autonomous AI Powered Military.”

According to Sexton, Ai and ASI represents a shift as consequential as the nuclear age - with whoever controls it shaping the balance of power for the next century.

Trump's First-Day Reset

Sexton says America's chance at leadership almost slipped away because of missteps at the highest levels.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt... he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

That changed the moment Trump returned to office.

“The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term... Trump ripped Biden's Executive Order 14110 to shreds... and launched his own new one.”

“It instantly removed the shackles from America's AI tech geniuses... and gave the U.S. the greenlight.”

Breakthrough Technology

Sexton points to a test that demonstrates just how far America has already come.

“This is the world's first fully autonomous AI fighter pilot. It can think 100X faster than any human... and in a recent top-secret test over California, it dominated a real Air Force Top Gun.”

For Sexton, this is evidence that ASI isn't theoretical - it's already transforming military capabilities.

Wall Street's Wake-Up Call

Earlier this year, Sexton says investors got a glimpse of how disruptive the AI race could be.

“When the Chinese AI firm DeepSeek launched their new AI program earlier this year... it triggered a stock market panic. Within days, over $320 billion in value was wiped from the world's most valuable company.”

He explains that events like these prove ASI is not just a defense issue but an economic one - reshaping markets in real time.

Trillion-Dollar Commitments

Sexton highlights massive U.S. corporate investments that reveal how seriously industry leaders are taking this race.

“Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle announced a $500 billion pledge to help with data center build out this year alone. Apple announced they're investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

For Sexton, these commitments reflect a national mobilization on par with the Space Race - an effort to guarantee American dominance in the infrastructure of Artificial Superintelligence.

China's Production Machine

Despite America's momentum, Sexton warns that China remains a dangerous rival.

“China has the capacity to build hundreds of thousands of these AI-powered drones.”

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

He stresses that this sheer production scale makes the race against time more urgent than ever.

America's Defining Moment

Sexton concludes with a blunt assessment:

“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away... or beg for it.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also“hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America's highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton uses his intelligence background and close ties to the White House to reveal exclusive insights and financial research into the technologies and defense projects that will shape America's future.

