Swiss Football Match Ends In Burns And Riots
Mehrere Fans mit Brandverletzungen nach Young Boys-Match in Aarau
Some of the YB fans were seriously injured, said a police spokesman on Sunday at the request of news agency Keystone-SDA. The fans were taken to various hospitals by ambulance.
After losing the game, YB fans then attacked the Aargau police at the railway station, throwing stones and building site barriers at them. One police officer suffered bruises and two police cars were damaged.
