Malawi Detains 8 Election Officials Accused of Vote Tampering
(MENAFN) Authorities in Malawi have detained eight election officials accused of trying to tamper with vote counts, intensifying concerns as the country awaits official results from last Tuesday’s pivotal general election.
The suspects, comprising data entry clerks and a presiding officer, were taken into custody on Saturday morning in Nkhoma Constituency, a rural district near the capital, Lilongwe, according to a statement by police spokesperson Peter Kalaya.
“So far, we have instituted investigations to establish the motive and for whose benefit this has been done. We are therefore calling the citizenry to remain calm as we are waiting for the official results of the elections,” said Kalaya.
The arrests come amid growing public frustration over delays by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), which has yet to release any preliminary results nearly a week after the vote. Over 7 million registered voters were eligible to cast ballots for president, parliament, and local councils in what is shaping up to be a closely contested race.
Incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera, representing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), is seeking a second term. He faces a strong challenge from former President Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Election observers and opposition figures have raised alarm over the MEC’s silence, urging immediate transparency. Responding to criticism, officials blamed technical issues, citing connectivity problems.
The MEC acknowledged the delays but assured the public that “all is underway to rectify the challenges.”
As the nation awaits the outcome, tensions remain high with calls for calm amid fears of unrest if the process is perceived as compromised.
