Bitcoin Investors Join XRP Tundra Presale With Target Launch Price Of $2.50

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has reported growing participation in its presale from investors traditionally focused on Bitcoin. The initiative combines a dual-token model across XRPL and Solana and sets target launch prices of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X.

Presale Allocation

The presale offers participants access to two tokens under a single contribution. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is designed for utility within decentralized applications. TUNDRA-X, issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), functions as a governance and reserve token. Together, they provide cross-chain exposure and assign distinct roles across both networks.

A total of 40% of TUNDRA-S supply is designated for presale participants. In the initial phase, tokens are priced at $0.01, with buyers receiving a 19% bonus in TUNDRA-S and free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.005. The structure provides early participants with a combined entry into both ecosystems.

Token Supply and Distribution

The total supply of XRP Tundra tokens is capped at 300 million, split between 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S. Allocations include 80 million TUNDRA-X for presale participants, 20 million for ecosystem development, 20 million for the team and advisors under vesting, and 30 million held in reserve for liquidity and strategic purposes.

Audits and Verification

The project has completed three independent audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . Each review assessed code integrity, tokenomics, and security risks.

In addition, the development team underwent KYC verification with Vital Block , adding a level of transparency not typically seen among early-stage presale projects.

“We aimed to design a presale that offers both accessibility and accountability,” the XRP Tundra team said.“By combining cross-chain token distribution and independent verification, we are establishing a foundation for long-term participation.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain project developed to expand XRP's role in digital finance. Its dual-token model spans Solana and XRPL, providing complementary functionality and supporting future development plans, including GlacierChain, a planned layer for XRP designed to enable lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

