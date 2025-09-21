Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Injured In Sumy Region Due To Russian Attacks

Man Injured In Sumy Region Due To Russian Attacks


2025-09-21 05:08:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram .

“A 62-year-old man in the Sumy community was injured as a result of an enemy strike. Medical assistance was provided without hospitalization,” Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, during the day, the Russians carried out 69 shellings of 26 settlements in 16 communities of the region. Facilities in four communities were damaged.

In particular, infrastructure facilities and non-residential buildings were damaged in Sumy, and road infrastructure and a private house were damaged in Vorozhba. A house and non-residential buildings were destroyed in the Velyka Pysarivka and Richky communities.

Read also: Three settlements in Kharkiv region hit by enemy strikes in 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, Russian troops carried out 99 shellings of 41 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy regio .

Illustrative photo

MENAFN21092025000193011044ID1110089759

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search