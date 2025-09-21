Man Injured In Sumy Region Due To Russian Attacks
“A 62-year-old man in the Sumy community was injured as a result of an enemy strike. Medical assistance was provided without hospitalization,” Hryhorov wrote.
According to him, during the day, the Russians carried out 69 shellings of 26 settlements in 16 communities of the region. Facilities in four communities were damaged.
In particular, infrastructure facilities and non-residential buildings were damaged in Sumy, and road infrastructure and a private house were damaged in Vorozhba. A house and non-residential buildings were destroyed in the Velyka Pysarivka and Richky communities.Read also: Three settlements in Kharkiv region hit by enemy strikes in 24 hours
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, Russian troops carried out 99 shellings of 41 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy regio .
