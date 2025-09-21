Venezuela Appeals to UN to End U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean
(MENAFN) Venezuela on Friday called on the United Nations Security Council to immediately stop all U.S. military operations in the Caribbean region.
Foreign Minister Yvan Gil posted on Telegram a video featuring Venezuela’s permanent UN representative, Alexander Yanez, delivering the appeal on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro.
In his address, Yanez accused the United States of subjecting Venezuela to "systemic harassment," citing smear campaigns, unilateral sanctions, and outright rejection of Venezuelan institutions.
He warned that U.S. naval, air, and ground deployments in the Caribbean—including the deployment of a nuclear submarine—have intensified tensions into a "more dangerous" stage, actions he stated violate the UN Charter.
Yanez also referenced U.S. allegations of "extrajudicial executions in the Caribbean."
Venezuela urged the entire UN system to condemn these U.S. moves, which it claims endanger stability not only in Venezuela but across the broader region.
