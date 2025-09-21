Over 340 Development Projects Launched Along Durand Line

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Work has begun on 343 development projects worth one billion afghanis in districts along the Durand Line to help address local challenges, the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs (MoBTA) said on Sunday.

The schemes, funded through a special state budget under a decree from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supreme leader, are being implemented in Nuristan, Nangarhar, Kunar, Logar, Paktia and Khost provinces.

On Saturday, construction was launched on 13 projects costing 13 million afghanis in Dand Patan and Aryub Zazi districts of Paktia province as part of the broader initiative.

Deputy Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs Maulvi Mohammad Ismail Ghaznawi, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, said the projects included the construction of bridges, roads, transit routes, health centres, schools and religious seminaries.

He added:“Across the country, our official borders and the Durand Line have a dedicated budget approved by the IEA supreme leader. Projects have already started in seven provinces and will continue in other areas as well.”

According to Ghaznawi, tens of thousands of residents in remote areas near the border would directly benefit from these developments.

“Other projects will be launched once technical procedures are finalized. Today, we officially laid the foundation stones of 13 schemes covering various sectors,” he noted.

Local residents welcomed the initiative, saying their districts had long been neglected in terms of development.

Dawlat Khan, a resident of Qeemti area in Dand Patan, said he was pleased with the launch of the projects.

He expressed hope they would help resolve many pressing problems - particularly those related to clean drinking water, healthcare services and road access.

