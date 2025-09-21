Qatar, Korea Poised To Forge Strategic Partnership In Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Korea are poised to forge their partnership in artificial intelligence (AI), with both nations committing to long-term collaboration in advancing technology, innovation, and investment.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the Korea–Qatar AI Forum, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar, H E Yun Hyunsoo, highlighted the“highly promising” prospects of joint AI initiatives.

The envoy praised Qatar's achievements, noting its introduction of the National AI Strategy in 2019, the establishment of an AI Committee in 2021, and the issuance of AI ethics guidelines earlier this year. He also pointed to the Qatar Investment Authority's“multi-billion-dollar ambitions” in AI and advanced technologies.



Qatar para-athletics team to compete in world championships in India

Qatar expands EV charging infrastructure with 200 stations, app PM, US Special Envoy to discuss resumption of Gaza talks

Read Also

“Korea brings world-class technology, industrial capacity, and global ICT leadership, while Qatar brings vision, institutional readiness, and bold investment,” Ambassador Hyunsoo said.

“Together, we can turn cooperation into concrete projects and build long-lasting initiatives that benefit both countries.”

The recently held forum focused on two objectives - creating a platform for dialogue between government officials, industry leaders, and experts on AI policy and regulation, and supporting Korean companies in forging partnerships with Qatari counterparts.

The Korean delegation, which included companies specialising in a wide range of AI-driven solutions, like Energy X (smart buildings), Mobile Tech and Nota AI (smart transportation), KOAI (marine environment), ESTsoft (AI software), and Wrtn Technologies and Redbrick (generative AI), attended the forum.

“Each of them sees Qatar not just as a market but as a strategic hub, and they are eager to align their innovations with the best interests of Qatari authorities, firms, consumers, and beyond,” Ambassador Hyunsoo emphasised.

He further recalled Korea's longstanding contributions to Qatar's development, with companies such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction playing a major role in landmark projects including the National Museum of Qatar and the Sheraton Hotel.

He stated,“With AI now added to this foundation, our cooperation can make an even greater contribution to Qatar's digital transformation and innovation agenda. What we seek from these interactions is very practical. We need to identify areas where Korean companies can complement Qatar's business visions, to encourage joint exploration of pilot projects, and to spark long-term partnerships”.

Ambassador Hyunsoo added,“Korea has already built one of the most comprehensive AI policy frameworks in the world through the AI Basic Act, and recently launched the National AI Strategy Committee, chaired by the President, to coordinate national priorities. By 2030, our government plans to invest more than $70bn, secure 50,000 GPUs, and establish a National AI Computing Center, aiming to place Korea among the world's top three AI powers.”