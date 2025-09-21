Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,010 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,193 (+1) Russian tanks, 23,281 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 32,952 (+25) artillery systems, 1,492 multiple rocket launchers, 1,218 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,747 (+29) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 422 warplanes, 341 helicopters, 61,598 (+553) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 62,245 (+77) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,969 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.