Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,010 Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,193 (+1) Russian tanks, 23,281 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 32,952 (+25) artillery systems, 1,492 multiple rocket launchers, 1,218 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,747 (+29) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 422 warplanes, 341 helicopters, 61,598 (+553) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 62,245 (+77) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,969 (+1) pieces of special equipment.
Read also: Ukrainian border guards hit Russian tank in Pokrovsk sector
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment