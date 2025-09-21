Norway Records Thickest Ozone Layer in Decades
(MENAFN) Norway achieved a historic milestone in 2024 with the thickest ozone layer recorded in decades, according to a report released by the Norwegian Environment Agency on Friday.
"In 2024, the ozone layer over Norway was thicker than normal. And that is good news. At the same time, long-term monitoring shows that the thickness of the ozone layer varies from year to year, and monitoring of ozone levels and UV (ultraviolet) radiation is therefore important also in the future," said Anna von Streng Velken, director of the Climate Department at the agency.
The findings indicate that ozone levels across Norway were generally above average throughout 2024, setting multiple new records.
Notably, spring and summer saw particularly high ozone concentrations. In March, Andoya and Svalbard recorded ozone levels 8% and 13% above the long-term averages from 1979-2024, respectively. Meanwhile, Eastern Oslo reached its highest ozone levels since monitoring began in 1979, marking a significant achievement for the region.
"In 2024, relatively weak UV radiation was measured overall at the Norwegian measuring stations. This is partly related to the high ozone values measured in the same year. A thick ozone layer means that people, animals and plants are exposed to less harmful amounts of UV radiation," Velken added.
The data underscores the importance of continued ozone monitoring to track fluctuations and ensure sustained protection from harmful UV radiation.
