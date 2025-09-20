Jordan-Iraq Conference Urges Regional Cooperation In Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 20 (Petra) – The Jordan-Iraq Conference on Investment in Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity kicked off in Amman on Saturday, calling for stronger regional collaboration to advance technology and enhance cyber resilience.Speaking at the opening ceremony, former Prime Minister Abdulraouf Rawabdeh called for keeping pace with rapid scientific and technological developments.He urged professionals particularly the youth to prioritise digital transformation and cybersecurity across all sectors, noting that the modern era demands active engagement.The conference brought together the Iraqi Minister of Trade, senior officials and business leaders from both countries.Conference Chair Shankul Qadri welcomed attendees, describing the event as an exceptional academic platform for exchanging ideas and proposals.Qadri discussed the strategic importance of investing in digital transformation and cybersecurity to position both Jordan and Iraq as regional leaders in the field.Representatives from the Iraqi Journalists' Syndicate, the League of Arab States and other experts addressed the gathering, emphasising the significance of cross-border collaboration on digital and cybersecurity issues.The conference featured three main sessions:National Policies and Legislation – Focused on enhancing the investment climate.Women's Leadership in Artificial Intelligence – Addressed challenges and opportunities in AI leadership.Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Defence Architecture – Explored strategies for strengthening digital defenses.At the conclusion, participants issued a set of key recommendations:Promote public-private partnerships to develop integrated digital ecosystems and improve cybersecurity.Establish a joint national cybersecurity centre for the banking sector, uniting public and private financial institutions to share intelligence on emerging threats.Enhance regional cooperation through expertise exchange, a shared cybersecurity best practices network and joint awareness and training initiatives.Adopt advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence for cyber threat prediction and modern encryption methods to safeguard data.The conference marked a significant step toward deepening Jordan-Iraq cooperation in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.