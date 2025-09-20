There Are Many Similarities Between Rwanda And Azerbaijan - President Paul Kagame

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)There are many similarities between Rwanda and Azerbaijan. I think we can build on those similarities and enhance cooperation and development, said President of Rwanda Paul Kagame during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We are going to be guided by the many visits, efforts, discussions, and understanding of each other that have already taken place. Thanks to a number of exchanges that have already happened by your government's officials and our own, who have visited Baku, there has been a lot of learning as to what can be achieved through this cooperation,” President Paul Kagame added.