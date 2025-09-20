Armaan Malik Pays Tribute To Late Zubeen Garg With Beautiful Rendition Of 'Mayabini Ratir Bukut'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Renowned Singer and composer Armaan Malik paid tribute to the late legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg with his heart-touching rendition of one of his most beautiful tracks, "Mayabini Ratir Bukut".

Dropping a video of him singing the beautiful song, Armaan wrote on his Instagram, "Every visit to the beautiful state of Assam, I never failed to sing this song and dedicate it to the one and only Zubeen Garg. Today, singing it feels heavier than ever. Can't believe he is no more and it breaks my heart that I never got the chance to truly know him properly, a wish that will forever remain unfulfilled. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and every soul who found life in his music (sic)."

He added, "Rest in peace Zubeen da.. a legend gone too soon. Your beautiful voice will echo in our hearts forever", with a white heart emoji.

On Friday, Armaan took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, and expressed his grief in the following words,“I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg.” Badshah also mourned the sad demise of Zubeen. The rapper tweeted,“Never met him Heard his songs Heard his stories Never knew it would hurt so much Rest in peace ZubeenDa.”

Composer, Vishal Dadlani, added,“I can't believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don't think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really Lived Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen.”

Several others paid their condolences over the loss of the musical legend.

Zubeen Garg suddenly passed away following an unfortunate scuba diving accident in Singapore. After being rescued from the water by Singapore police, he was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted to the ICU. However, the doctors were unable to save him.