Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dublin Airport Terminal 2 Evacuated As 'Safety Precaution'

Dublin Airport Terminal 2 Evacuated As 'Safety Precaution'


2025-09-20 09:00:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 was evacuated on Saturday as a "safety precaution" and flight operations may be impacted temporarily, the airport said in a post on X.

Police are at the scene following an incident, the Irish Examiner newspaper reported. The Irish police press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment

MENAFN20092025007365015876ID1110087902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search