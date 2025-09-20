Zelensky: Security Guarantees Must Take Effect Immediately After Ceasefire, Not Wait Until War's End

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"It may happen that there will be no final document on the end of the war. That is why they say-for example, French President Macron-that security guarantees should not wait for the end of the war. And here I agree with him that, for example, a ceasefire is sufficient to provide security guarantees. We cannot waste time and wait for a clear agreement on the end of the war. Security guarantees are needed earlier," Zelensky emphasized.

He urged not to apply various historical models to the Ukrainian reality, because Russia's war against Ukraine is significantly different.

"No one is considering the 'Korean' model, the 'Finnish' model, or any other model. Because we have what we have. And no one knows what will happen in the end. But we know what the first step is. We know what security guarantees are important to us, what security guarantees will prevent the Russians from launching a new aggression. Even if they are given the opportunity to come, they will meet resistance. Real resistance," the President emphasized.

Zelensky shares his expectations for the meeting with Trump in New York

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated that the basic document on security guarantees for Ukraine is already practically ready , and work is continuing on the details, which will be agreed upon with all partners.