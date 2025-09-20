Gujarat Beneficiaries Receive Extensive Health Services In Kutch, Navsari Under 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'
In Kutch, over 13,000 beneficiaries have availed health services at 539 medical camps organised across the district as part of the fortnight-long initiative. These camps, held at Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, focused on comprehensive health checkups for women, children, and adolescent girls.
Services included blood tests, vaccinations, antenatal checkups for pregnant women, screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, tuberculosis (TB), sickle cell anaemia, cervical and breast cancer, and other diseases. Health awareness activities were also conducted to encourage healthy lifestyle choices-such as reducing sugar and oil intake, promoting local foods, and practising good nutrition and menstrual hygiene.
Medical specialists, including gynaecologists, paediatricians, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, dermatologists, and psychiatrists, provided consultations and treatment during the camps. Telemedicine services were also made available.
Beneficiaries were informed about and assisted with registration for health schemes such as the Mother and Child Protection (MCP) card, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and Ayushman Vay Vandana Card. Nutrition-related schemes like the Poshan Tracker and distribution of Take Home Ration (THR) were also implemented.
Active community participation was seen through blood donation drives, organ donation pledges, and volunteer registration under the Nishchay Mitra initiative. Camps were inaugurated by local officials across several towns and villages, including Bhuj, Mandvi, Nakhatrana, Gandhidham, and Bhachau.
Alpa Mishra, a beneficiary in Kutch, told IANS,“I am getting good medical treatment here. I want to thank PM Modi for this.”
In Navsari district, similar camps are being held as part of the state-wide campaign, which will continue until October 2. Rural and urban families are accessing healthcare through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) cards. Health department staff are guiding beneficiaries, issuing cards, and offering free treatment under the scheme.
In addition to medical care, financial and nutritional support are being provided. This includes food kits and Rs 3,000 in cash assistance to TB patients. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the government's help, especially those from economically weaker and working-class families.
Priyashi Patel, a 7-month pregnant beneficiary in Navsari, said,“I am getting treatment. I want to thank PM Modi for this.”
