Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Rwanda Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

President Of Rwanda Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev


2025-09-20 05:05:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors on September 20 to pay tribute to the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at his grave, Azernews reports.

The visit also included a tribute to the prominent ophthalmologist and academic, Zarifa Aliyeva, with fresh flowers placed on her grave.

In addition, the graves of prominent public and state figure Aziz Aliyev and talented physician Tamerlan Aliyev were visited, and flowers were laid in their memory.

MENAFN20092025000195011045ID1110087498

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search