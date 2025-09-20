Lakshya Calls 'The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood' A Universal And Rooted Story
The actor spoke with IANS in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotional campaign of the show.
He told IANS,“I felt a connection, a very strong connection with the material, with the script. The script came much later because when we were locked for the casting, that's the time the script came to all of us. And that's the time we all read it also. So the first time I got the scene for the audition, that scene that you see in the trailer also where I'm talking to Sahher Bambba's character, and I say, 'Sitaare toh bahut hin par Aasmaan ek hi hai', that scene felt very personal”.
He further mentioned,“That kind of attitude I also have. I don't showcase it that much, but of course deep down it's still there, that he's a boy from Delhi, he has an attitude similar to mine. The world is of course big, it's humorous and everything, but that show was very connected to my heart. I felt very connected. I felt that this is my story”.
“And I hope whoever watches this show will be able to say, 'I find myself in this'. Because it's a very rooted story, it's a very connected story. The world can be anything, but the emotion that you and I face in everyday life is that emotion”, he added.
'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' marks the directorial debut of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan. It's also his first project as a creator, co-written alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The series is available to stream on Netflix.
