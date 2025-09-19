Lynn Dicks
Professor of Ecology,
University of Cambridge
Conservation scientist focused on insect conservation, biodiversity in agricultural landscapes and high quality evidence synthesis.Experience
2023–present
Professor of Ecology, University of Cambridge
2023–present
Non-Executive Board Member, Natural England
2019–2023
University Lecturer in Animal Ecology, University of Cambridge
Fellow of the Higher Education Academy
Fellow of the Royal Entomological Society
