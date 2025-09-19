$def_Meta
Lynn Dicks

Lynn Dicks


  • Professor of Ecology, University of Cambridge
Conservation scientist focused on insect conservation, biodiversity in agricultural landscapes and high quality evidence synthesis.

Experience
  • 2023–present Professor of Ecology, University of Cambridge
  • 2023–present Non-Executive Board Member, Natural England
  • 2019–2023 University Lecturer in Animal Ecology, University of Cambridge
Professional Memberships
  • Fellow of the Higher Education Academy
  • Fellow of the Royal Entomological Society

