EPFO Makes PF Management Easier With Passbook Lite, Annexure K Access
Good news for salaried employees! The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out two big updates - Passbook Lite for quick PF balance checks and online access to Annexure K, the key certificate needed during job changes.
PF Balance at Your Fingertips
No more juggling multiple logins. With Passbook Lite, members can now view contributions, withdrawals, and current balance instantly on the EPFO Member Portal. It's quicker, lighter, and user-friendly - perfect for employees who just want a simple snapshot without delays.
Annexure K Now Online
Changing jobs? Annexure K, which confirms the transfer of PF funds between accounts, is now available for download in PDF format. This gives employees real-time updates, transparency in transfers, and a permanent digital record for future pension calculations.
Why It Matters
Whether you're a software engineer tracking your employer's PF deposit or a teacher moving cities and transferring funds, these changes mean less hassle, fewer delays, and more control over your retirement savings.
With over 2.7 crore active members, EPFO's new features are set to bring more transparency and ease to millions of employees across India.
