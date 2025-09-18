Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued

2025-09-18 11:20:47
An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 has struck the Kamchatka region in Russia, days after another strong quake in the area, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck 128 kilometers east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, prompting the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to issue an alert for possible hazardous waves along nearby coastlines.

