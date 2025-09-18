Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Global Market Report 2025 Growth, Key Drivers, And Future Trends To 2029

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Worth?

In the past few years, rapid expansion has been observed in the artificial intelligence (ai) in animal health market, with the size escalating from $1.45 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.72 billion in 2025. This signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. This significant market growth from the historical period is attributed to the proliferation of AI applications, increasing availability of AI-oriented solutions, strategic initiatives from leading companies, augmented expenditure on animals, and incorporation of AI in the field of veterinary diagnostics.

It is predicted that the artificial intelligence (AI) in animal health market will experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, with its valuation reaching $3.52 billion by 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This growth during the forecast period is believed to be driven by precision livestock management and veterinary healthcare, innovative solutions based on data, remote supervision and diagnosis, early detection of diseases and identification of anomalies, and the development of personalized proactive healthcare. In the forecast period, significant trends are expected, such as progress in veterinary diagnoses, wider acceptance of AI technologies, better disease detection and tracking, and a rising focus on animal welfare and conservation.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) in animal health market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market?

Boosting of the artificial intelligence (AI) in the animal health market is expected due to the escalating spending on animal health. The total amount used for upkeeping and enhancing animal health and welfare is what constitutes expenditure on animal health. This spending is on the rise due to heightened consciousness, the increasing popularity of pet humanization, and the need for advanced veterinary care services, which include breakthrough technologies like artificial intelligence. Pet owners with a high spending ability can afford AI-enabled telehealth services and remote monitoring solutions, which provide incessant health monitoring for their pets and virtual veterinarian consultations. For example, the American Pet Products Association, a U.S. trade body representing the pet sector, reported in June 2023 that Americans spent $136.8 billion on pet health in 2022, marking a 10.68% increase from the previous year's $123.6 billion. Further, $35.9 billion was spent on Vet Care services. Thus, the escalation in spending on animal health is propelling the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the animal health market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health include:

. Microsoft Corporation

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Zoetis Inc.

. VCA Animal Hospitals Inc.

. IVC Evidensia

. IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

. Merck Animal Health

. Heska Corporation

. Agria Pet Insurance

. PrecisionHawk

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Industry?

Leading businesses within the artificial intelligence (AI) animal health sector are adopting innovative techniques, such as AI-assisted recommendations for cattle feed, to elevate the standards of livestock nutrition and farm management practices. The objective of this technology is to optimize livestock farming by customizing feed schedules according to the distinctive requirements of each animal or group, taking into consideration aspects like age, weight, health condition, and dietary needs. For example, Precision Livestock Technologies, a US-based firm offering software and hardware solutions for livestock feed and health, launched the pioneering system that uses artificial intelligence to estimate cattle feed consumption and suggest appropriate feed in January 2024. This tool provides daily quantitative feed forecasts built on numerous data points derived from PLT's machine vision bunk management system and external data providers. It factors in feeding rates, feeding times, feeding cycles, cattle behavior, ration type, weather, among other elements.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Share ?

The artificial intelligence (ai) in animal health market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software And Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Other Technologies

3) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Production Animals

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Identification, Tracking, And Monitoring, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Research Institutions, Farms And Livestock Producers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Diagnostic Devices, Wearable Health Monitoring Devices, Automated Feeding Systems

2) By Software And Services: AI-Powered Diagnostic Tools, Predictive Analytics Software, Health Management Platforms, Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Educational Programs

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in animal health market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for artificial intelligence (AI) in animal health. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the future. The report on the AI in animal health market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Art And Creativity Global Market Report 2025

/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-art-and-creativity-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Asset Management Global Market Report 2025

/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-asset-management-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Biopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-biopharmaceuticals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.