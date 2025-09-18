MENAFN - GetNews)a dynamic and innovative optical fiber cable enterprise headquartered in Shenzhen, China, has been a steadfast contributor to the globalsince its establishment in 2006. With over 20 professionals in its R&D team, the company is dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies and delivering world-class fiber products and solutions-serving clients in 143 countries and fostering long-term partnerships with 268 enterprises. As the industry embraces a new era driven by hollow-core fiber, Oyi stands ready to support the transition, leveraging its expertise in traditional optical fiber cables, ADSS, OPGW, FTTH, patch cords, and pigtails to complement emerging innovations.







Hollow-core fiber, a revolutionary technology that uses air as its transmission medium instead of traditional glass or plastic cores, is reshaping expectations for high-speed, low-latency data transmission. Unlike conventional Optic Fiber cables, which suffer from signal loss and delays due to material absorption and dispersion, hollow-core fiber minimizes these issues-offering lower latency (critical for real-time AI and cloud computing) and lower signal loss (extending transmission distances without repeaters). This makes it a game-changing solution for AI data center interconnections, where massive volumes of data must be transferred instantly across facilities. Industry forecasts project exceptional compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for hollow-core fiber, as global demand for AI-driven infrastructure surges and data centers seek to overcome the limitations of existing networks.

The technology's potential extends beyond data centers, too. When integrated with established fiber systems-such as ADSS (All-Dielectric Self-Supporting) cables for overhead power line communications, OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) for utility networks, or FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) solutions for residential broadband-hollow-core fiber can enhance overall network performance. Even supporting components like patch cords (used for short-distance connections between devices) and pigtails (for fiber termination) will play a role in adapting existing infrastructure to work with hollow-core fiber, creating a seamless ecosystem for adoption.







A major milestone in hollow-core fiber's commercial journey came in July 2025, when China Mobile completed the deployment of the first commercial hollow-core fiber line. This achievement marked the technology's shift from pilot projects to real-world application, igniting momentum across the industry. Key players have already stepped up: Changfei Fiber, a leading global optical fiber manufacturer, secured critical bids for early hollow-core fiber projects, highlighting the industry's confidence in the technology. However, challenges remain: hollow-core fiber has not yet achieved large-scale sales, and uncertainties persist around its long-term market penetration and profit margins. For companies like Changfei Fiber, the impact on financial reports will depend on how quickly production scales, costs decline, and demand stabilizes-factors that will shape the industry's trajectory in the coming years.







For enterprises like Oyi, the rise of hollow-core fiber presents both opportunities and a call to collaborate. With decades of experience in producing reliable Optic Fiber cables, ADSS, OPGW, FTTH solutions, patch cords, and pigtails, Oyi is well-positioned to support the industry's transition. Its global network of clients and commitment to R&D mean it can adapt existing products to work with hollow-core fiber, ensuring that businesses and communities worldwide can seamlessly adopt this transformative technology. As the market waits to see how hollow-core fiber evolves, Oyi remains focused on its mission: delivering innovative, high-quality fiber solutions that power the next generation of global connectivity.

In the fast-evolving world of fiber optics, hollow-core fiber's commercial acceleration is not just a technological breakthrough-it's a promise of faster, more efficient networks that will drive AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation. And with innovative players like Oyi leading the way in complementary solutions, the industry is well-equipped to turn this promise into reality.