Mckay Law PLLC Expands To Downtown Dallas As Texas Truck Accidents Surge To Record Highs In 2025
Top-Rated Personal Injury Firm Opens Strategic McKinnon Street Office as State Reports 98 Commercial Truck Crashes Daily
DALLAS, TX - Sep 18, 2025 - As Texas shatters records with over 35,000 commercial truck accidents in 2025-representing 25% of all U.S. truck crashes-McKay Law PLLC announces the strategic expansion of its personal injury practice to downtown Dallas at 3100 McKinnon Street, Suite 1100. The move positions the firm at the epicenter of the state's mounting trucking crisis, where Dallas County alone recorded 3,871 commercial vehicle accidents in recent data.
TEXAS LEADS NATION IN TRUCKING TRAGEDY
The statistics are staggering: Texas is on pace to break records for large truck crashes, with over 35,000 commercial truck accidents reported in 2025, averaging 98 accidents per day across the state. Harris County leads with 6,113 truck crashes, while Dallas County ranks second with 3,871 commercial motor vehicle accidents. With commercial trucking traffic expected to increase 22% by 2030, the crisis shows no signs of slowing.
"These aren't just numbers-they're families destroyed, lives shattered, and communities devastated," said Lindsey McKay, founding partner of McKay Law PLLC. "Our expansion to Dallas isn't just about growth; it's about positioning ourselves where we're needed most as Texas faces an unprecedented trucking safety crisis."
DECADES OF EXPERIENCE MEETS DALLAS' URGENT NEED
McKay Law PLLC brings over 60 years of combined litigation experience to Dallas' McKinnon Street corridor, specializing in the exact cases plaguing Texas roads:
-
18-Wheeler and Truck Accidents – The firm's core expertise as Texas leads the nation with 549 fatal truck accidents resulting in 620 deaths annually
Commercial Vehicle Accidents – Critical representation as freight volume surges statewide
Wrongful Death Cases – Essential advocacy when 72% of large truck crash fatalities are occupants of other vehicles
Premises Liability – Comprehensive injury law coverage
Dram Shop Cases – Specialized alcohol liability representation
THE HUMAN COST BEHIND THE HEADLINES
While the average truck accident settlement in Texas ranges from $50,000 to $1 million, the true cost extends far beyond compensation. Roughly 1 in 1,000 Texas drivers will be involved in a semi-truck accident, with rear-end crashes being the most common type, as tractor-trailers require 20-40% more distance to stop than passenger cars.
"Insurance companies have teams of lawyers protecting their interests the moment an accident occurs," McKay emphasized. "Victims need equally fierce advocacy, and that's exactly what we provide. Our track record speaks for itself-we don't just practice personal injury law, we've mastered it."
STRATEGIC POSITIONING IN DALLAS' LEGAL LANDSCAPE
The McKinnon Street location strategically positions McKay Law PLLC in the heart of Dallas' business district, with immediate access to:
-
Major transportation corridors where accidents cluster
Medical facilities treating severe trauma patients
Insurance company headquarters
Federal and state regulatory offices
Expert witness networks
Houston alone saw a 15% increase in traffic fatalities from 290 to 345 deaths in just one year, while across Texas, over 6,500 people are injured in motor vehicle accidents every day. McKay Law PLLC's expansion ensures injured Texans have immediate access to top-tier legal representation when they need it most.
PROVEN RESULTS IN A CRISIS LANDSCAPE
As the personal injury law market reaches $57 billion nationally with over 164,559 personal injury lawyers nationwide, McKay Law PLLC distinguishes itself through:
-
Top ratings from leading legal organizations
Six decades of combined courtroom experience
Specialization in Texas' most dangerous accident types
Track record of maximum recoveries for clients
Commitment to fighting insurance company tactics
A FIRM BUILT FOR TEXAS' TOUGHEST CASES
"We're not expanding because business is good-we're expanding because Texans are getting hurt at record rates and deserve the best legal representation available," McKay stated. "Every statistic represents someone's family member who didn't come home. That's not acceptable, and we're here to fight for justice."
With speed-related errors causing 38% of truck accidents and distracted driving contributing to 28%, McKay Law PLLC's expansion comes at a critical moment when experienced legal advocacy can mean the difference between financial devastation and full recovery.
IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY FOR INJURED TEXANS
McKay Law PLLC's Dallas office is immediately operational and accepting new clients. The firm offers:
-
Free consultations for all injury cases
No fees unless we win guarantee
24/7 availability for emergency situations
Bilingual services for Texas' diverse population
Statewide representation capabilities
About McKay Law PLLC
McKay Law PLLC (MckayLawTX) is a top-rated personal injury law firm with over 60 years of combined litigation experience. Specializing in wrongful death, 18-wheeler truck accidents, commercial vehicle crashes, Dram Shop cases, and premises liability, the firm has built its reputation on maximum recoveries and relentless advocacy for injury victims across Texas.
Contact Information: McKay Law PLLC 3100 McKinnon Street, Suite 1100 Dallas, TX 75201 Phone: [903-INJURED] Email: [...] Web: MckayLawTX
Legal Disclaimer:
