Latvia To Host Strategic Air Defense Boost In NATO's 'Eastern Sentry' Program

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On September 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus G. Grynkewich announced the creation of a new mission, Eastern Sentry, aimed at strengthening defense and deterrence along the Alliance's eastern flank, Trend reports.

The mission will focus on ensuring the protection of NATO territory against airspace violations in Allied countries.

“Eastern Sentry demonstrates NATO's commitment to safeguard every inch of Allied territory. This new mission will reinforce Latvia's air defense, increase NATO's presence in the Baltic States-particularly in the air-and ensure faster, more effective response capabilities,” said Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds.

Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have already pledged forces and capabilities to the mission, with additional NATO members expected to join in the near future. The mission will deploy sensors and weapons designed to detect, track, and neutralize drones.

Eastern Sentry was established following the North Atlantic Council meeting on September 10, convened to discuss regional security issues and collective measures under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty.