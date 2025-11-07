Jordan, Egypt Strengthen Agricultural Cooperation To Bolster Arab Food Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- Minister of Agriculture, Saeb Khreissat, stressed the importance of Jordanian-Egyptian cooperation in enhancing Arab food security, affirming that this partnership forms a key pillar in addressing regional challenges related to water and food.In remarks to Egypt's Middle East News Agency following the conclusion of the 8th session of the Joint Jordanian-Egyptian Agricultural Technical Committee, Khreissat described the agricultural partnership between the two countries as a distinguished model of economic integration and knowledge exchange.He noted that the collaboration is grounded in the strong historic ties between His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.The minister said the meetings resulted in significant agreements, most notably the establishment of Jordanian private-sector companies in Egypt to produce seeds and pesticides as joint investments, supported and facilitated by the agriculture ministries of both countries.He explained that these companies will begin operations soon and will contribute to supporting agricultural production, enhancing food security, and creating new job opportunities. This step, he added, reflects a shared commitment to expanding economic cooperation and strengthening integration across agricultural supply chains.Khreissat emphasized that the joint technical committee serves as an effective mechanism for agricultural collaboration between the two nations. Its goals include increasing the trade exchange of agricultural products, removing obstacles, promoting joint investments, and enhancing cooperation in food security. The committee operates under the umbrella of the Joint Higher Jordanian-Egyptian Committee headed by the prime ministers of both countries.He noted that the meetings covered several key areas, including livestock, seed production, knowledge exchange, and joint research. The two sides also agreed to develop crop varieties and pesticides to strengthen the sustainability of agricultural resources, particularly amid the challenges of climate change and water scarcity.Khreissat highlighted that agricultural relations between Jordan and Egypt are based on complementarity: Jordan imports citrus, fruits, and potatoes from Egypt, while exporting various vegetables and fruits in return forming a balanced exchange that serves the interests of both sides.He praised the agricultural progress and pioneering projects underway in Egypt in irrigation and land reclamation, describing them as successful and inspiring models in water management and agricultural expansion. He added that the meetings witnessed broad consensus among experts and business leaders, resulting in practical and swift solutions.The minister also affirmed Jordan's strong interest in engaging the private sector in the work of the joint committee, considering it a key partner in sustainable agricultural development. He stressed that the Jordanian-Egyptian agricultural cooperation experience stands as a model for joint Arab action based on integration and mutual respect.