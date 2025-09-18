Tragic Libya Boat Overturn Leaves 61 Sudanese Migrants Dead
(MENAFN) A vessel carrying 74 migrants overturned near Libya’s northeastern coast, resulting in the deaths of 61 individuals, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed on Wednesday.
The tragedy occurred on September 13 off the shore of Tobruk, where only 13 survivors were rescued after the boat sank, according to the UNHCR. All those who perished were Sudanese nationals.
The agency expressed deep sorrow, extending sympathies to the victims’ families, calling it “this painful tragedy.”
“A real solution lies in ending the war in Sudan so families can return home safely without having to undertake such dangerous journeys,” the UNHCR said in its statement.
Sudan has been gripped by conflict since mid-April 2023, as clashes between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue. Despite various international and regional peace efforts, no resolution has been achieved, leaving the country in a dire humanitarian crisis.
The tragedy occurred on September 13 off the shore of Tobruk, where only 13 survivors were rescued after the boat sank, according to the UNHCR. All those who perished were Sudanese nationals.
The agency expressed deep sorrow, extending sympathies to the victims’ families, calling it “this painful tragedy.”
“A real solution lies in ending the war in Sudan so families can return home safely without having to undertake such dangerous journeys,” the UNHCR said in its statement.
Sudan has been gripped by conflict since mid-April 2023, as clashes between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue. Despite various international and regional peace efforts, no resolution has been achieved, leaving the country in a dire humanitarian crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment