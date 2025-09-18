Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tragic Libya Boat Overturn Leaves 61 Sudanese Migrants Dead

2025-09-18 02:45:19
(MENAFN) A vessel carrying 74 migrants overturned near Libya’s northeastern coast, resulting in the deaths of 61 individuals, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred on September 13 off the shore of Tobruk, where only 13 survivors were rescued after the boat sank, according to the UNHCR. All those who perished were Sudanese nationals.

The agency expressed deep sorrow, extending sympathies to the victims’ families, calling it “this painful tragedy.”

“A real solution lies in ending the war in Sudan so families can return home safely without having to undertake such dangerous journeys,” the UNHCR said in its statement.

Sudan has been gripped by conflict since mid-April 2023, as clashes between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue. Despite various international and regional peace efforts, no resolution has been achieved, leaving the country in a dire humanitarian crisis.

