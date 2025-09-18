NETRIS Pharma Appoints Dr. Sébastien Hazard As Chief Medical Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Clinical Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NETRIS Pharma is advancing its pipeline into later-stage clinical trials

- Patrick Mehlen, CEO and founderLYON, FRANCE, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NETRIS Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics targeting Netrin-1 and its role in tumor progression, today announced the appointment of Sébastien Hazard, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately.Dr. Hazard brings over 25 years of leadership in clinical development, translational medicine, and regulatory strategy, further strengthening NETRIS Pharma's executive team as the company advances its pipeline of innovative therapies.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sébastien Hazard to NETRIS Pharma,” said Patrick Mehlen, Chief Executive Officer of NETRIS Pharma.“Dr. Hazard's expertise and strategic vision will be critical as we prepare to deliver clinical readouts from four ongoing Phase 1b/2 trials by the end of this year.”Dr. Hazard has a strong track record of advancing oncology assets through all stages of clinical development. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Imunon, Inc., where he played a pivotal role in advancing the company's lead DNA-based immunotherapy into late-stage development for certain woman cancer. Prior to that, he served as Head of Clinical Development at Bicycle Therapeutics, where he built and led the clinical development organization and successfully advanced the company's lead program from early to late-stage clinical trials.Sébastien Hazard previously held senior clinical leadership roles at GSK and TESARO (prior to its acquisition by GSK), where he was instrumental in the development of the PARP inhibitor niraparib across multiple tumor types, including as a first-line treatment for ovarian cancer. Dr. Hazard also held strategic and medical leadership positions at Genentech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Roche, and Novartis. Earlier in his career, he served as an advisor to the Head of the French Drug Agency (ANSM) and to the French Minister of Health.“I am excited to join NETRIS Pharma at such a critical and dynamic time,” said Dr. Hazard.“The company's strong scientific rationale and commitment to addressing high unmet medical needs deeply resonate with me. I look forward to working closely with the team to advance NETRIS Pharma's promising pipeline and bring novel therapies to patients worldwide.”Dr. Hazard holds a Doctorate in Medicine, Internal Medicine and Public Health from Paris VI Pitié-Salpêtrière University, a Master's degree in Epidemiology and Statistics applied to clinical research from Paris VI University, and an Executive MBA from INSEAD.About NETRIS PharmaNETRIS Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies targeting netrin-1, a protein aberrantly expressed in cancer cells and a key driver of resistance to oncology treatments. The company's lead product, NP137, is the most advanced netrin-1-targeting candidate and has demonstrated robust anti-cancer activity in both preclinical and clinical settings. NETRIS Pharma has recently completed four phase1b/2 clinical trials with readouts expected by the end of 2025 and early 2026: GyNET (NCT04652076), ImmunoNET (NCT05605496), Liver-NET1 (NCT05546879), and LAP-NET1 (NCT05546853).For more information about NETRIS Pharma, its pipeline, and the ongoing clinical trial, please visit .Media Contact:

Christophe GUICHARD, CFO and IR

