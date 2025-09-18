Critical Manufacturing to Demonstrate Advanced MES for Semiconductor Production at SEMICON West
(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) PORTO, Portugal, 17,09,2025 – Critical Manufacturing, a leading provider of advanced Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), will participate for the first time at SEMICON West 2025 from October 7-9 in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). The company will showcase how its MES and integrated data platform give chipmakers the insights and control they need to run high precision production lines more efficiently.
At the event, visitors will get a first-hand look at how Critical Manufacturing MES supports semiconductor manufacturers and tackles the pressures of advanced chip production and increasingly complex supply chains. Critical Manufacturing MES gives manufacturers complete visibility and end-to-end traceability, with real-time monitoring that keeps every stage of wafer and die processing on track. The system also keeps processes stable with run-to-run control, allows to fine-tune recipes for individual chambers, and works seamlessly with sorters to ensure smooth wafer movement throughout the factory.
The Critical Manufacturing MES is combined with an IoT Data Platform, giving teams instant access to contextualized information so they can respond quickly to shop-floor changes, minimize variability, and keep productivity high.
Alongside these capabilities, Critical Manufacturing will present c-Alice, the AI-powered image analytics solution from its recent acquisition of Convanit, a specialist in image classification for high-tech manufacturing. It is designed for environments where inspection is a critical step. c-Alice, analyzes images in real time to detect and classify defects, while linking results directly to MES workflows. By pairing image intelligence with live process data, it gives engineers a detailed view of quality as production runs, helping them make quick, informed decisions and sustain high yields in even the most demanding semiconductor operations.
“SEMICON West is a great opportunity for us to interact with manufacturers and talk about what really matters to them on the shopfloo”,” said Jeff Peabody,–VP – Sales & Business Development, at Critical Manufactu“ing. “We want visitors to leave our booth feeling inspired about how much easier it can be to trace materials, act on data and keep quality under control when everything is connected through a single platform. And now with our MES working alongside c-Alice, engineers will have even better insight to manage complex processes and stay ahead in an indus’ry that’s moving faster ”han ever.”
This year, Critical Manufacturing is sponsoring the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion and will be at booth SM2 to meet the attendees. Visitors can schedule a demo or book a meeting with Critical Manufacturing experts to see how their MES, data platform and c-Alice work together to support smarter, more efficient manufacturing. Critical Manufacturing is also providing a complimentary one-day pass to the event. Click here to book a meeting or request your pass.
About Critical Manufacturing
Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.
As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit
About ASMPT
ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition, to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.
ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at
