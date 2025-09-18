South Korea: Special Counsel Questions Ex-Presidential Chief Of Staff In Martial Law Probe
Chung was called to special counsel Cho Eun-suk's office and questioned by the team for the first time in connection with Yoon's declaration of martial law in December.
Chung, who is considered one of Yoon's closest aides, attended a Cabinet meeting convened by the then-President immediately before he imposed the decree, reports Yonhap news agency.
He was also found to have met with Yoon inside a military control room shortly before a second Cabinet meeting was held the next day to lift the decree.
Chung has been suspected of deleting records and documents related to the martial law declaration from shared computers at the presidential office in order to destroy evidence.
Additionally, three general officers at the Defence Counterintelligence Command were suspended on Thursday over their alleged involvement in Yoon's martial law bid, the defence ministry said.
"The defence ministry separated the three general officers, pending suspension, to verify objective facts in relation to the martial law imposition and seek swift stabilisation of the organisation," the ministry said in a notice to reporters.
The command is suspected of playing a central role in the martial law imposition, with Yeo In-hyung, the former head of the Defence Counterintelligence Command, accused of sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission.
Yeo has also been indicted on charges including perjury and violation of military secrets.
With the latest move, all seven general officers at the counterintelligence command have been suspended from their duties.
The government seeks to transfer the roles of the counterintelligence command to other institutions and eventually scrap the organisation, according to a policy road map confirmed Tuesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment