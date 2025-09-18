Saint-Ouen, 18 September 2025, 7:30 a.m. (CET)

Nexity announces the implementation of a share buyback program, pursuant to the authorization granted at the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 22 May 2025. The buyback mandate covers a maximum of 200,000 shares.

These shares will be fully allocated to cover free share plans, particularly in the context of employee share ownership schemes.

NEXITY, LIFE TOGETHER

