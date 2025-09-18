'Bot Army' Flooding Social Media With Pro-Israeli Propaganda: Report

Representational Photo

New York- An American“public relations” firm closely allied with the Democratic Party is in contract with the Israeli regime to flood social media platforms with pro-Tel Aviv propaganda, using a“bot army,” a report says.

The two sides' contract, now in the fifth month of its conclusion, is worth a whopping $600,000, Sludge, an investigative journalism outlet, reported on Monday, citing a Foreign Agents Registration Act filing.

The report identified the company as Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker LLC that subcontracts through French“PR firm” Havas under its parent Stagwell Global, a similar US-based company.

The“bot-based program” targets the most popular social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The program is tasked with“flooding the zone” with content promoting the Israeli foreign ministry's pro-regime messaging.

“Automated tools will increase the visibility of targeted posts, while SKDK also coaches Israeli 'civil society spokespeople,' tests social media influencers, and arranges outreach to 'journalists' at outlets like BBC, CNN, Fox, and the Associated Press,” the report added.

History repeats itself

The campaign, Sludge wrote,“mirrors influence tactics previously documented in pro-Israel campaigns.”

Earlier this month, a report revealed a subversive Israeli intelligence foray aimed at recruiting Iranians, which used an American comedian as its cover and the exiled son of Iran's former US-backed monarch as a central pawn.

Grayzone, an independent news website, carried the report on September 8, saying the campaign sought to bait Iranian nuclear scientists and security officials among their other compatriots by enticing them to turn on their own country's Islamic establishment.

The bid primarily used ads placed by Atlanta-based comedian and influencer Desi Banks, who enjoys a nine-million-plus Instagram following.