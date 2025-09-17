Panama IMA's Agricultural Fairs Arrive In Western Panama Chiriquí And Azuero

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Four agricultural fairs run by the Agricultural Marketing Institute will take place this Thursday in Western Panama, Chiriquí, and Azuero, the institution confirmed on its social media channels. In West Panama, the agricultural fair will take place in the Cáceres Local Park in the Arraiján Cabecera district. In Chiriquí, the activity will take place at the Las Mercedes Communal Court, Nuevo México, Alanje district.

Meanwhile, in the province of Herrera, the fair will be held in El Nazal, in the Quebrada del Rosario district of Las Minas. In the province of Los Santos, the fair will be held in the Las Cruces Communal Council in the district of Los Santos. All these fairs are scheduled to start at 8:00 am. At these fairs, the IMA reminds us, you can purchase fresh, healthy products at low prices, direct from the Panamanian countryside.